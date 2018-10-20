1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Will LSU be able to beat Alabama on Nov. 3? It will have to play better than it did beating Mississippi State 19-3 on Saturday. Credit the Bulldogs, who lived up to their billing as the Southeastern Conference’s top total and scoring defense, a defense better than Alabama’s. LSU has two weeks to get its game back to Georgia routing ways.
2. TRENDING NOW
Devin White’s ejection. LSU’s All-American linebacker was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, a suspension that by rule carries over to the first half of the Alabama game on Nov. 3. According to the SEC’s Herb Vincent, there is no possibility of an appeal. Conspiracy theories in 3 … 2 … 1 …
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Cole Tracy (four field goals) can kick. Nick Fitzgerald (four interceptions) can’t pass. SEC referees make egregious calls. OK, none of these exactly count as revelations. The good news for LSU is it jumped the snake lying in wait between Georgia and Bama. The bad news: White’s ejection, which will give Louisiana heartburn until November.