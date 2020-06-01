LSU has finalized plans to play Southern and Grambling in football for the first time in LSU history, school officials said Monday.
LSU and Southern will meet Sept. 10, 2022, in Tiger Stadium. LSU and Grambling will meet Sept. 9, 2023, in Tiger Stadium.
"This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. "These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It's time and we are all proud to be a part of it."
LSU has played nearly every in-state team in the past 10 years: Tulane (2009), UL (2009), McNeese State (2010), UL-Monroe (2014), Louisiana Tech (2018) and Southeastern (2018).
Nicholls State is scheduled to play at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 3, 2020.
LSU and Southern's campuses are about 10 miles apart.