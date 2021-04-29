LSU stood alone in Southeastern Conference history after a record five Tigers went in the first round of the NFL draft.

That result snapped a tie at four between LSU and Alabama. It only took one year for the Crimson Tide to take that record back.

Starting with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle drafted to the Miami Dolphins at No. 6, six total Crimson Tide players went in the first round, including four between picks 9-17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' selection of Najee Harris at No. 24 officially set the SEC record and tied the all-time record set by Miami in 2004.

+2 LSU lands most 1st-round picks in program history, leads SEC in shattering NFL draft records Alabama and LSU and a handful of other Southeastern Conference schools teamed up to break a pair of their own records at the 2020 NFL Draft.

Those picks broke down as:

No. 6, Dolphins : Waddle

: Waddle No. 9, Broncos : Patrick Surtain, CB

: Patrick Surtain, CB No. 10, Eagles : Devonta Smith, WR

: Devonta Smith, WR No. 15, Patriots : Mac Jones, QB

: Mac Jones, QB No. 17, Raiders : Alex Leatherwood, OT

: Alex Leatherwood, OT No. 24, Steelers: Najee Harris, RB

LSU set the mark in 2020 starting with Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall to the Bengals, but they had a long wait before dominating the back-end of the draft order. Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson went the Jacksonville Jaguars at 20, wide receiver Justin Jefferson went to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22, linebacker Patrick Queen went to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was chosen with the final pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

LSU's 14 overall picks from 2020 still stands as the SEC record and is tied for the NFL record for picks in a single draft, but Alabama looks poised to challenge that mark in Rounds 2-7.