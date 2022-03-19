Ohio State got a taste of what LSU experienced from an upset-minded lower seed Saturday, needing a rally to hold off Missouri State 63-56 in Saturday's early game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In doing so, OSU advanced to Monday's second-round game against LSU.
The co-Big Ten champion Buckeyes (24-6) found themselves down by 12 midway through the second quarter but went on an 8-0 run just before halftime and made plays down the stretch.
Jacy Sheldon had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while connecting on 7 of 12 field-goal attempts and playing the full 40 minutes. Taylor Mikesell added 14 points and gave her team the lead for good with a 3-point basket with 3:10 left.
Missouri State stayed within two possessions of the lead but the last 29 seconds when Sheldon hit a basket and two free throws for a six-point edge with 15 seconds left. The Buckeyes did it with defense, forcing 22 turnovers — six in the last two minutes of the first half — and holding the Bears to 33.3% shooting.
Brice Calip had 15 points and Abigayle Jackson 11 for the Bears (25-8), who defeated Florida State on a Thursday play-in game at the PMAC.
“I’m really proud of our effort and ability to stay together and execute down the stretch,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “(Missouri State’s) defense was very good and made us earn everything we got. It speaks to the leadership of our captains and upperclassmen for them to keep us in the right frame of mind after a bad start and keep us together down the stretch when we made plays on both ends of the floor.”
Morris returns
LSU's Alexis Morris played for the first time in three games Saturday and looked at first as if she wouldn’t be a factor against Jackson State. She was scoreless until 1:55 left in the third quarter and played only 12:11 up to that point. But Morris, the team’s best free-throw shooter, made 8 of 9 for all of her points, including 3 of 4 in the last 23.5 seconds.
She re-enetered the game when Ryann Payne was hit with a technical foul for delay of game, her fifth foul, and played the final 2:59.
Morris suffered a sprained MCL against Alabama on Feb. 24. She missed all but two minutes of that game and all of the next two.
JSU dials long distance
Jackson State hit 8 of 15 3-pointers to fight back into contention against LSU, including 4 of 5 by Mya Crump, who had a team-high 21 points. The visiting Tigers entered the game averaging 4.2 3s per game.
“Eight 3s is not the norm for them,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “They average four a game. They got back in the game because they unexpectedly made 3s — not that we didn’t prepare for it; that’s not usual.
“When you’re down 17, you have nothing to lose, so you just duck your head and go make something happen. Their guards did that. Crump did some pretty darn special stuff for them. I turned to my coaches and said, 'I thought y’all said they couldn’t shoot 3s.’ ”
Pointer's rare gem
Despite starting 0-for-6 from the field, fifth-year LSU point guard Khayla Pointer ended up with a rare gem of an NCAA tournament stat line.
Pointer finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. According to the Twitter account for the website TheAnalyst.com, Pointer is the first player in the past 20 years in the NCAA men’s or women’s tournaments to have at least 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in an NCAA tourney game.