Fans of the Oklahoma Sooners apparently don't have many good memories from their 2004 trip to New Orleans for the BCS national championship game not just because of the score -- a 21-14 OU loss -- but also because of how LSU fans apparently treated the OU faithful.
A column published by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel features countless anecdotes from OU fans describing the "horror" of LSU fans in New Orleans about 16 years ago.
Here are a few notable stories Tramel shared from fans:
-- "A 60-plus-year-old LSU fan threw a glass beer bottle at my buddy, who is 6-2 and a former Marine. Also watched a college kid take a dump in a toilet mounted to a Radio Flyer wagon that had OU painted on it."
-- "After the game had ended, my grandpa was using a Porta Potty when three LSU fans attempted to tip it over while he was still in it."
-- "It was not limited to college age, either. A mother of two young children encouraged her children to taunt my friends and me. She gave the kids spray confetti and they sprayed our faces with it."
It wasn't all bad though, OU fans told Tramel:
-- "I have long heard LSU fans were terrible for that game. Overall, my family and I were treated incredibly well by LSU fans, so I feel as though I cannot relate to OU fans that consistently spread that message."
-- "We had a great time with the LSU fans. They were extremely passionate about their Tigers — purple and gold from head-to-toe. They definitely enjoyed partying both before and after the game. It was crazy on Bourbon Street following the game. I've experienced Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the after-game environment was every bit as festive (and inebriated)."
Click here to read Tramel's full column that includes more than 40 stories fans shared with him (editor's note: site registration required to read).
LSU and Oklahoma meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The winner of that game will face the Ohio State-Clemson winner in the national championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.