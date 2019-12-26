The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Oklahoma in their CFP semifinal matchup in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 38, Oklahoma 21
Even if Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn't play for LSU in this game, the Tigers still have the dynamic receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall. That'll be more than enough considering Oklahoma will be playing without as many as two defensive starters due to injuries or suspensions.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 35, Oklahoma 21
Oklahoma has one of the top scoring offenses in the country, averaging 43.2 points per game, but LSU’s defense has gotten healthy. It played at a consistently high level the last three games, and even if running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire doesn't play, LSU will reach the national championship.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 42, Oklahoma 28
The Tigers will be tested early on by a team that can pile up yards and points and keep the ball out of LSU’s hot offensive hands. But it only takes landing a couple of big punches in the second half for the Tigers to pull away by the end. New Orleans awaits.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 40, Oklahoma 24
Even though it's vastly improved over the past few seasons, OU beat-up defense is being held together by bandages as it goes against LSU's high-flying offense. The Sooners have the speed and talent to keep it close for a while, but the Tigers wear them down in the end and punch their ticket for New Orleans.