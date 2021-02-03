TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The best thing that could be said about LSU’s rematch with Alabama on Wednesday night was that it wasn’t a total embarrassment this time.
After being gut-punched by Alabama in their Jan. 19 game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a lopsided affair in which LSU trailed 60-32 at halftime and lost 105-75, Will Wade’s team was down just six at the break in the return engagement.
This time, No. 10 Alabama came out and put on a shooting exhibition to start the second half, making nine field goals in the first eight-plus minutes which fueled a 78-60 win over LSU in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama started the second half on an 18-4 run and never looked back after Keon Ellis’ 3-point basket with 12:53 remaining in the game produced a 20-point cushion for the first time at 54-34.
This time, the Crimson Tide, which held a 43-point lead late in the first game when they made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 3-point field goals, only led by as many as 22 with 4:15 to play.
The second half Wednesday night looked more like the first half for Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) in the PMAC when an early avalanche of 3-pointer buried LSU (11-6, 6-4 SEC) just 15 days earlier.
Even though Alabama didn’t rely on the 3-point shot this time to take down LSU, which lost for the fourth time in its past five games, the Crimson Tide was still very effective from the field in the second half.
They connected on 19 of 35 field-goal attempts for 54.3% in the decisive second half, while the Tigers were just 9 of 33 for 27.3%.
LSU shot just 30.8% for the game in going 20 of 65 from the field.
Playing without starting forward Darius Days after he suffered a sprained left ankle in Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech, LSU at least had some hope when it went to the locker room on the short end of a 36-30 score.
The Tigers shot 34.4% in the first half and the Crimson Tide was just slightly better at 41.2% in the opening 20 minutes before it all changed when Alabama came out for the second half.
“Overall at halftime, I felt good,” Wade said. “I thought we executed pretty well until the game got a little bit out of hand (in the second half) and we couldn’t bring it back.”
Led by Jaden Shackelford’s nine points, four players scored at least six points in the Crimson Tide’s second-half rush while the Tigers struggled.
Trendon Watford missed a pair of free throws on LSU’s first possession of the half and the Tigers missed their first eight shots from the field.
It continued to get worse as they made just 1 of 13 and 2 of 16 while Alabama got going.
“We started the second half 0 for 8, that’s not going to get it done,” Wade said. “After we made our first basket, we had a 2 for 16 stretch there in the second half.
“We’re just not capable of overcoming that, especially on the road against a very good team.”
Shackelford had 19 points for the game to lead Alabama, which also got 13 points from Alex Reese and 12 from Juwan Gary. Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly had 10 each.
“Obviously, it was a difficult night offensively,” Wade said. “I thought we guarded them pretty well the first 30 minutes until the game got out of hand.
“We did a better job guarding the 3-point line, but when you do that you got to win some one-on-one matchups off the bounce which we didn’t do enough of.”
LSU had just two players in double digits as Cam Thomas finished with 22 and Javonte Smart had 14. Watford, a Birmingham native, had nine points and nine rebounds.
Thomas had 13 points in the first half on 5 of 10 shooting, while Smart had seven points.
“We missed a few shots that we always make,” Thomas said. “We missed layups and I don’t really think it was the defense. … That was really us.”
With a layup at the 6:25 mark of the first half, Smart became the 43rd player in LSU history with 1,000 career points.
The junior from Scotlandville High School, who had 996 points going into the game, buried a 3-pointer from the corner midway through the first half to get in position to join the 1,000-point club.
“They came with more energy,” Smart said of Alabama’s second-half. “Our offense wasn’t at its best tonight and they hit some tough shots and stretched the lead out. We just couldn’t find a way to jump back in it.”