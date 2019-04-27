WACO, Texas — The No. 10 LSU softball team split a doubleheader with Baylor on Saturday, rallying to win the first game 4-2 but falling 5-1 in the nightcap.
The Tigers (40-12) were without a hit and trailed 2-0 into the sixth inning of the opener, but they managed to tie the game while still hitless. Savannah Stewart drew a leadoff walk. Then Aliyah Andrews hit a ground ball to the pitcher, who tried to force Stewart at second base but threw the ball away. It rolled all the way to the center-field wall, allowing Stewart and the speedy Andrews both to score.
LSU broke up the no-hitter later in the inning when Shelbi Sunseri hit a solo home run to right field. It was the team's 66th home run of the season, setting the program record.
Sunseri (12-5) also earned the pitching victory; she entered in relief of Maribeth Gorsuch in the fourth with Baylor (18-29) leading 2-0 and the bases loaded, but a strikeout and a great Amanda Sanchez catch on a line drive down the third-base line allowed the Tigers to escape the inning.
In the second game, Shelby Wickersham (10-2) allowed five runs without escaping the second inning and LSU never recovered.
The Tigers didn't have their first hit in that game until Shemiah Sanchez's two-out single in the fourth inning. Amanda Sanchez extended the home run record with a solo shot in the sixth, but LSU would get no closer.
Andrews also stole her 44th base, leaving her one shy of the program record. LSU concludes the regular season with a three-game home series next weekend against Southeastern Conference leader Alabama. The first game is 6 p.m. Friday at Tiger Park and will be televised on ESPN2.