LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke often about the team's struggles in the trenches during the 2018 season.

The Tigers aimed to bolster their defensive front with the addition of true freshman Siaki "Apu" Ika, and after frequently being brought up in Orgeron's news conferences during spring practice, Ika lived up to his billing.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound early enrollee recorded five total tackles in Saturday's spring game, including two sacks and three tackles for loss.

"Dominant performance," Orgeron said of Ika. "It looked like the game was easy to him. He was having fun out there. Running around, dancing. That's the type of player we want."

Ika had a few on-field celebrations after his sacks, which both came while Ika was playing with the second team defense against the second team offense.

The freshman from Utah was constantly in the backfield with disruptive plays, like when he forced an early throw by Brennan on third down that resulted in an incompletion.

Ika started out the spring as a backup to sophomore Tyler Shelvin, who played in six games last season; but Ika has impressed Orgeron enough this spring to have his coach consider giving him more playing time.

Shelvin recorded one tackle on Saturday and recovered a fumble on the first drive of the scrimmage.

"They're competing," said Orgeron, who said Shelvin had the better day in last week's closed scrimmage. "I believe both of those guys are sharing the starting spot at nose tackle. We got better at that position. I'm glad we did."