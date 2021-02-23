Former LSU sports information director and LSU graduate Herb Vincent is one of six inductees to the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame for 2021, the organization has announced.
A 1983 graduate of LSU, Vincent served for 20 years in the school's athletic department, working his way up from assistant sports information director to senior associate athletic director and then associate vice-chancellor. He supervised the sports information office and marketing and promotions office, served as the primary liaison with LSU Sports Properties, and was the department administrator for baseball.
Vincent has worked for the Southeastern Conference since 2013 where he serves as the league's primary spokesperson as Associated Commissioner for Communications.
In 2015, Vincent was named to the LSU Alumni Hall of Distinction. In March 2020, Vincent was inducted into the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame. He is also the author of a book on LSU football.