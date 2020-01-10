LSU's Board of Supervisors have approved the cancellation of classes the day of and after the College Football Playoff national championship game, according to a university spokesperson.

A proposal to cancel class Monday and Tuesday was approved Friday morning in a morning Board of Supervisors committee meeting. The full board voted on the proposal in the afternoon.

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Monday is the first day of the spring semester at LSU.

Earlier this week, an LSU spokesperson said the academic calendar wouldn't change.

"LSU will begin the spring semester as scheduled on Jan. 13," the university said in a statement. "Students may contact their individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance."

A Clemson spokesperson said its campus will take the same approach as it has previously and hold classes as scheduled.

This will be Clemson's fourth national title game appearance since 2015, and it hasn't altered its schedule in the past, the school said. Those championship sites have been as far away as Glendale, Arizona; Santa Clara, Calif; and Tampa, Fla.

In 2018, Georgia played Alabama in the national semifinals in nearby Atlanta, and Georgia school administrators asked professors to "incorporate flexibility" into their lesson plans.

The University of Alabama canceled class for three days in 2009 around the title game, which was held in Pasadena, Calif.

In 2015, Ohio State took the opposite stance and warned students that missing class for their championship game against Oregon could result in getting cut from a class.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story cited a report saying the decision was final.