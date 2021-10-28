All games on Saturday
NO. 6 MICHIGAN at NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE
11 a.m. • Fox
These teams are playing for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, but there's a lot bigger prize ahead perhaps in the elite CFP party. The winner, however, can't breathe even after this one because it's just the start of a big five-week stretch in which both have to play Ohio State and Penn State.
NO. 20 PENN STATE at NO. 5 OHIO STATE
6:30 p.m. • ABC
This one is the back end of a tasty Big Ten doubleheader. Ohio State is the third team that will be fighting for the top spot in the East Division the next five weeks against Michigan and Michigan State. Penn State, which has lost two in a row, gets to face all three contenders as well.
NO. 1 GEORGIA at FLORIDA
2:30 p.m. • CBS
In all likelihood, Florida presents the last obstacle to Georgia in its bid to earn a spot in the SEC title game and a clear path to the College Football Playoff. UF has shown it can play with the big boys in a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, but this could be an even tougher challenge.
NO. 10 OLE MISS at NO. 18 AUBURN
6 p.m. • ESPN
With only one loss to Alabama, Ole Miss is still a pretty confident bunch despite a couple of close calls prior to its dominant performance against LSU last week. The winner of this one, particularly the Rebels, may have a shot at the SEC title game if Alabama were to slip up again.
TEXAS at NO. 16 BAYLOR
11 a.m. • ABC
Texas had a rough couple of weeks before its open date last week, but the Longhorns will have a chance to take out their frustrations on Baylor. Good luck with that. Texas must solve Dave Aranda's defense, which is among the FBS leaders in fewest yards and points allowed.
