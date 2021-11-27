1. WHAT WE LEARNED
David Maraniss once wrote a book about Vince Lombardi called “When Pride Still Mattered.” That could have been the co-opted title for LSU’s game Saturday against Texas A&M. With little but pride to play for, the Tigers carried the fight to the Aggies from the opening kick, taking a 17-7 halftime lead before rallying to win 27-24. Other than the Alabama game, it was LSU’s best effort against a quality opponent this season.
2. TRENDING NOW
Ed Orgeron, of course. Despite coaching half the season after being fired, Orgeron never lost his buoyant outlook. Of course, a $16.9 million buyout helps. But Coach O was his own brand of energy leading up to and into this game, even meeting with prospective recruits in the hours before kickoff. Orgeron’s legacy as LSU’s coach will be a mixed bag, but no one could ever question his passion.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
LSU now settles in to await its football fates: No. 1: Will the 6-6 Tigers get a chance to go bowling? And No 2: Who will their next coach be? The first question won’t be answered until Dec. 5. One hopes LSU won’t have to wait nearly that long to answer the second. There was a lot of smoke and conflicting reports about who Scott Woodward may or may not hire, but someone will eventually claim LSU’s millions.