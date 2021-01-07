In a nip-and-tuck, 45-minute battle with Georgia on Wednesday night, there were times when the LSU basketball team looked like it had the game won.
Then again, there were times when it looked liked the Tigers were going to watch the Bulldogs claim a big Southeastern Conference road win in front of 2,800 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
One of those uneasy moments for LSU came when Georgia put together an impressive 13-2 run midway through the second half to grab the largest lead of the night for either team at 68-58 with 9:07 to play.
But, it didn’t last long.
In a span of 54 seconds, LSU scored eight unanswered points on a pair of three-point plays combined with a missed 3-point shot and a turnover by Georgia.
Just like that, the Tigers were back in it — two points down with plenty of time left to make a run at its second conference win.
There was no doubt in Will Wade’s mind that it was the turning point of an otherwise closely-played contest.
“We were down 10 with about nine minutes left,” Wade said. “We put ourselves in a tight spot. but we picked up our energy … we picked up our urgency. I thought that helped us out.”
Ironically, LSU (7-2, 2-1 SEC) went on to match the earlier 13-2 run by Georgia (7-2, 0-2) that allowed the Tigers to climb back into the game.
Cam Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, had scored just eight points when he ignited the uprising.
Drawing a foul from Georgia’s Justin Kier while hitting a jumper, his free throw and three-point play led to a three-point play by Darius Days on LSU’s next trip down the floor.
Thomas completed another three-point play a little more than a half-minute later and then capped the lightning-quick scoring surge with two free throws.
Leading the comeback was the highlight of his evening in which he made 15 of 16 free throws and scored a game-high 26 points — scoring 14 of them in the second half and eight more in overtime.
“The feeling of those two and-ones just gave us a little bit more energy,” said Thomas, who was just 5 of 17 from the field. “We felt like the game wasn’t out of hand because we got the two and-ones. Because we got them back-to-back gave us a little bit of momentum.”
After the teams played on even terms for the next six minutes, Javonte Smart provided more heroics for LSU when Georgia grabbed an 80-74 lead with 1:58 left.
Smart calmly buried two 3-point shots to tie it at 80-all and send the game to overtime.
“Every day we get a lot of shots up before and after practice,” said Smart, who put together a complete game with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and six of the Tigers’ 19 steals. “I try to put the work in so we can have a great outcome and knock down big shots when we need them.”
LSU certainly needed them at the end, along with Thomas’ deft pass to Days for a huge 3-point basket with 49.9 seconds left in overtime.
The basket gave LSU a little breathing room at 90-86 before they made it a five-point cushion with 36.2 seconds left.
Getting a screen from Days at the elbow, Thomas drew a double-team from Georgia defenders Tye Fagan and P.J. Horne. Thomas alertly flipped the ball over to a wide-open Days, who squared up and buried the big 3-pointer.
“I was wide open and they threw me the ball. … They trust me to knock down the shot,” said Days, who had his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. “It’s just repetition … that’s all it is and I was just very confident in shooting the shot.”
When Kier missed a driving layup with two seconds left that would have forced a second overtime, LSU escaped with the hard-fought win.
Any notion that anyone might have had about not being satisfied with a slim win over a 10-point underdog were quickly squashed by Wade.
“It feels good to me … I mean, they’re all hard,” he said. “At the end of the day, we found a way. We made enough plays; we got just enough defensive stops and we made enough winning plays.”