COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU track and field teams set the table well Friday on the first day of the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
During prelims in six running events, the top-ranked Lady Tigers and second-ranked Tigers each earned 10 spots for Saturday’s finals at Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.
Sprinters Terrance Laird, Akanni Hislop, Thelma Davies and Symone Mason and hurdler Tonea Marshall each qualified for two finals to be held Saturday when the competition comes to an end.
In addition, the LSU men picked up their first points when JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey and Jason Attuso picked up nine points in the long jump when they took fourth, sixth and eighth.
Harrison led the way with a best of 25 feet, 9½ inches, while Grey went 24-10 and Attuso 24-¼.
Mercy Abire finished third in the women’s long jump with a leap of 20-11¾ to give the Lady Tigers their first six points.
On the track, Laird, Hislop, Davies and Mason each made it a double when they qualified in the 60 and 200 meters, while Marshall made the final in the 60 meters as well as the 60 hurdles — her primary event.
Laird, the world leader in the 200 meters this winter with a time of 20.43 seconds, won his heat Friday with a 20.80 after taking his 60 heat in 6.72 seconds.
Hislop posted a time of 6.65 seconds in the 60 and came back for a 20.76 to win his heat of the 200, which was the second-fastest time of the prelims.
Laird had the third-fastest time in the 200 and teammate Dylan Peebles clocked a 20.89 for the fourth-fastest time, giving LSU three of the eight final spots.
The Lady Tigers had three athletes advance to the 60 final.
They were led by Davies’ time of 7.32 while Marshall was right behind with a 7.33. Symone Mason earned a spot in the final as well with a 7.36 — to help LSU account for three of the eight finalists.
Davies and Mason returned later to post the third- and fourth-fastest times of the day in the 200 prelims at 23.08 and 23.18, respectively.
Marshall, Alia Armstrong and Brittley Humphrey all made it through in the 60 hurdles.
Marshall, the national leader at 7.88 seconds, ran an 8.00, Armstrong clocked an 8.04 and Humphrey had a personal-record time of 8.09. They had the second-, third- and fourth-fastest times of the eight finalists.
The LSU men also claimed three of the eight spots in the 60 hurdles final.
Eric Edwards won his heat in 7.80 seconds, while Damion Thomas also advanced with a 7.72 and Arthur Price got into the final with a 7.92.
Thomas’ time was the second-fastest of the prelims, while Edwards had the third-best time.
Tyler Terry had the second-fastest time of the 400 prelims when he won his heat in 46.29 seconds and Amber Anning qualified in the women’s 400, winning her heat in 52.99.
Also qualifying were Katy-Ann McDonald, who won her 800 meters heat in 2 minutes, 08.35 seconds, and Davis Bove, who advanced in the men’s mile with a 4:11.44.