LSU's Favour Ofili made her first 200-meter race of the outdoor season one to remember Friday night at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.
Ofili, a sophomore, blasted out of the blocks and posted a time of 21.96 seconds to break the collegiate record and become just the second African woman to go under 22 seconds in the half-lap event.
In addition to breaking Dawn Sowell's school record of 22.04 seconds that had stood since 1989, Ofili's time went down as a world leader for 2022.
After having Ofili concentrate on running the open 100 and anchoring the Tigers' 4x100-meter relay in the first month of the outdoor season, LSU coach Dennis Shaver turned the Port Harcourt, Nigeria, native loose Friday.
Ofili's time broke the Nigerian national record held by Blessing Okagbare, who clocked a 22.04 in 2018. It also erased the old collegiate mark of 20.02 set by Florida's Kyra Jefferson at the 2017 NCAA championships.
The only African woman to run faster than Ofili is 2020 Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia, who has a personal-best time of 21.78.
Also, LSU's men got a 2-3 finish from Garrett Hamilton and Cade Martin in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday night.
Hamilton was the first collegiate finisher when he posted a time of 9 minutes, 28.85 seconds, while Martin was right behind with a 9:32.41.
In women's field events, Morgan Smalls finished third in the long jump at 21-1¼, which puts her in a tie for ninth on the school's all-time list.
Also, Amber Hart bettered her PR by 5 feet in taking fourth place in the discus with a best of 180-3. That moved her into third on LSU's all-time list in the event.
LSU also will have several athletes competing Saturday on the final day of the Tom Jones Invitational.
While most of Shaver's men's and women's teams were competing in Florida, several distance runners competed Thursday and Friday night in California.
Late Thursday, Katy-Ann McDonald ran her first 800 of the outdoor season and clocked a PR of 2 minutes, 00.98 seconds to win an event that had 160 competitors.
Her time is the fastest in the NCAA this season, and it moved her into second on LSU's all-time list. It also is the third-fastest time run in the world so far this season.
Michaela Rose was seventh overall in the 800 with a PR of 2:02.74, which is ninth on the school's all-time list and third-fastest time run in the NCAA this season.
Also, Doria Martingayle shaved nearly eight seconds off her PR in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17:06.46.
At the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, Addison Stevenson broke the LSU record in the 3,000 steeplechase.
In her second collegiate steeple race, Stevenson's time of 10:18.07 gave her a seventh-place finish and topped the old school mark of 10:18.28 set by Alicia Stamey in 2021.