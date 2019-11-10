The LSU Tigers’ push to be a unanimous No. 1 started Sunday as the Tigers replaced Alabama as the top-ranked team in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
Still to come: The Associated Press media top 25 later Sunday and the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.
LSU (9-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference), No. 2 in the coaches’ poll last week, picked up 55 of 59 first-place votes and 1,591 points overall. Ohio State (9-0) was No. 2 with five first-place votes and 1,523 points, while Clemson (10-0) was third with the four remaining first-place votes and 1,491 points.
Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) dropped to No. 4 with Saturday’s 46-41 loss to LSU. Georgia (8-1), Oregon (8-1), Minnesota (9-0), Oklahoma (8-1), Utah (8-1) and Baylor (9-0) round out the top 10.
It’s the first time LSU is ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll since the 2012 preseason top 25.
LSU has beaten four teams ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama, No. 12 Florida (8-2), No. 13 Auburn (7-2) and No. 23 Texas. The Longhorns (6-3) returned to the poll after a one-week absence.
Texas’ return to the coaches’ poll could be a prelude to it being ranked in this week’s CFP top 25, which could further enhance LSU’s chances of leapfrogging Ohio State for the No. 1 spot. LSU beat Alabama in a 2-3 matchup according to the CFP rankings though they were 1-2, respectively, in the AP poll and reversed at the top of the coaches’ poll.
CFP selection committee chairman Rob Mullens did not indicate last week that the committee gave much weight to LSU’s 45-38 win at Texas when the Longhorns were ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.
The CFP rankings will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.