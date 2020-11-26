The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station.

A&M is a 14.5-point favorite. The over-under is 63.5.

Brooks Kubena

Texas A&M 35, LSU 17

This is LSU's toughest opponent yet and it isn't particularly close. Auburn dominated LSU by shutting down its run game and pressuring TJ Finley into mistakes. Well, Texas A&M has a Top 10 rush defense and QB Kellen Mond has only been sacked twice this season. LSU squeaked by an Arkansas team that barely qualified to play. A Tigers win would be highly unexpected.

Scott Rabalais

Texas A&M 36, LSU 25

Texas A&M is eager to inflict some pain on LSU after 2019’s beatdown in Baton Rouge. Deep down, though, the Aggies have to be wondering if they have really closed the gap and surpassed the Tigers enough to produce their own rout. They have not. LSU showed too much game for that at Arkansas. But a balanced Aggie offensive attack will keep the stubborn Tigers at bay.

+9 How LSU's secondary has learned to stop those pesky rub routes and pick plays There was little secret that LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini favored man-to-man coverage from the beginning of what has become a disaster …

Wilson Alexander

Texas A&M 30, LSU 20

Texas A&M doesn't have the consistent big-play ability that hurt LSU so many times this season, but the Aggies' offensive line can take over the game. Texas A&M has allowed two sacks — two! — all year and none since the first half of the season opener. LSU seems to have turned a corner, but not enough to upset Texas A&M at home, especially as the Aggies seek revenge.

+7 Tales of LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, the oldest player in college football Zach Von Rosenberg is the oldest player in college football, making him the source of many jokes around the LSU football program, and he’s also one of the best punters in the country this season. These are 30 stories explaining Von Rosenberg, one for every year of his life.

Sheldon Mickles

Texas A&M 28, LSU 20

This game won't be the seven-overtime thriller we saw in 2018, or the 50-7 blowout last year for LSU in which the Tigers ran over the Aggies like a Lamborghini going over a speedbump en route to the national title. This should be just a normal heated game between rivals from bordering states. A&M leads the SEC in total defense; LSU ranks fourth in total offense. This time, defense wins out.