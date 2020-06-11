The honors are already starting to roll in for Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley.

LSU’s two returning All-Americans from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season were named Thursday to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team.

Chase, a junior from Harvey, won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He had 84 catches for a school-record 1,780 yards and a Southeastern Conference record 20 touchdowns.

With 107 catches for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns for his career, Chase is the first LSU player to reach 2,000 yards receiving in his first two seasons with the Tigers.

Stingley, a sophomore from The Dunham School, started all 15 games at cornerback in 2019 and earned consensus All-American honors. Stingley led the SEC with six interceptions and 21 pass breakups, along with 38 tackles and a fumble recovery in the CFP National Championship Game against Clemson.

Stingley was also named SEC newcomer of the year and was a first-team All-SEC pick.

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne of Jennings was also named to the Walter Camp first team. Former University High linebacker Dylan Moses, a senior at Alabama who missed all of 2019 with a preseason knee injury, is on the second team.

LSU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against Texas-San Antonio.