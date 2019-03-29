After 14 years as LSU's soccer coach, Brian Lee has taken a job at Rice.
Rice announced Friday afternoon it had hired Lee as its new soccer coach. In a statement less than 15 minutes later, LSU said Lee would vacate his position at LSU "effective immediately."
“Brian has been with LSU for 14 years and we wish him and his family well at his next stop,” athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. “We enjoyed a season of success last year and we have an outstanding group of student-athletes who remain part of our program.
"We have an opportunity to build on last year’s success and we are very excited about the future of the LSU soccer program.”
Lee took LSU to six NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2018, the Tigers won their first SEC Tournament championship.
Lee finished at LSU with an overall record of 143-108-45. He went 63-67-24 in conference.