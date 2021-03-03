Everything about LSU’s freshman class excites Paul Mainieri. The group was ranked second in the country because of their talent, but almost more than that, Mainieri likes their composure, the way they listen to coaches and their ability to perform in pivotal situations.
Mainieri saw all those qualities Wednesday during LSU’s doubleheader sweep of Nicholls and Southern inside Alex Box Stadium, one game a narrow win that helped LSU learn how to win close games and the other a blowout that let Mainieri empty the bench.
The No. 8 Tigers beat Nicholls 5-4 as a freshman drove in the game-winning run, and they beat Southern 16-1 with a freshman starting pitcher who threw five scoreless innings.
“It’s one thing to have talent,” Mainieri said. “It’s one thing to do some spectacular things. It’s another thing to do them when it really matters.”
LSU (8-1) relied on its freshman class throughout the doubleheader as it stretched its winning streak to seven games. Freshman pitchers handled 13 of the 18 innings. The class accounted for almost half of LSU’s hits. Four freshmen hit home runs, and by the end of the night, LSU led the country with 21 homers this season — 11 from freshmen.
“These guys,” freshman outfielder Dylan Crews said, “they all got sneaky pop.”
Individually, Crews hit his team-leading fourth and fifth home runs this season. Outfielder Brody Drost recorded two RBIs. First baseman Tre’ Morgan hit a game-winning sacrifice fly and homered for the first time. Blake Money threw 4 ⅓ scoreless innings against Nicholls. Will Hellmers tossed five scoreless innings against Southern. And all of this happened in the second week of their careers.
“The class as a whole is unreal,” Money said. “Guys like Dylan Crews, Tre' Morgan and Brody Drost at the plate are hard to come by. It's a pitcher's worst nightmare for the opposing guy, but on my side, I love it.”
The freshmen, some of whom might’ve never come to school in a typical draft cycle, led a comeback against Nicholls before the nighttime blowout. The Colonels (2-5) took advantage of mistakes by one of LSU’s freshmen, scoring two runs in the second inning against left-hander Javen Coleman.
Money entered, ended the frame and pitched scoreless inning after scoreless inning as LSU took the lead. Money hadn’t thrown more than 22 pitches in either of his previous outings. He tossed 50 pitches and scattered two hits. Money finished with four strikeouts and no walks in his longest appearance this season.
“I've got a lot of faith in my guys,” Money said. “I wanted to make sure I kept it close and gave my guys an opportunity.”
LSU tied the score in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Drost and an RBI double from junior left fielder Gavin Dugas. The Tigers took their first lead when Crews hit a solo home run past the Tabasco sign in left-center field, 418 feet from home plate.
LSU held the 3-2 lead until the eighth, when Nicholls capitalized on a leadoff walk from freshman right-hander Garrett Edwards to tie the game. Morgan hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the frame. He advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Xane Washington.
Up walked Drost, and Nicholls inserted left-hander Joe Taylor, trying to exploit the matchup. Mainieri pulled Drost aside. He told the freshman not to hesitate. Nicholls wouldn’t pitch around him, and if he never reached two strikes, LSU had a better chance to score.
“I want you to be ready to hit right from the get-go,” Mainieri said. “It doesn't have to be a perfect pitch to hit to get the run in, so be ready to hit right away.”
Drost fell behind as he swung over two sliders, but he reached a full count and lifted a fly ball to the warning track. Morgan tagged as Washington caught the ball, and LSU retook the lead.
Nicholls strung together a couple singles in the ninth inning against senior closer Devin Fontenot, tying the score again until Morgan hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Morgan’s teammates surrounded him. They pulled off his helmet and his jersey. The freshman had won the game.
“In my opinion, Morgan, Crews, Drost, those are special kids,” Mainieri said. “I believe in them. I think they’re going to lead us to the promised land.”
The freshmen continued to shine against Southern. Making his first start, Hellmers located his fastball and threw his curveball for strikes. He scattered two hits and struck out six batters. As LSU exploited errors and walks to lead 6-0 by the third inning, he occasionally threw in the bullpen between frames.
“Everything seemed to be working,” Hellmers said.
Once Hellmers completed the fifth inning on his 54th pitch of the night, LSU replaced him with right-hander Ty Floyd, another freshman. He struck out two batters, and in the bottom of the sixth, Crews crushed a leadoff home run into the left field bleachers, LSU’s third of the game.
LSU reached the bottom of its lineup before Southern made the final out in the sixth inning. With two runners on base, Jordan Thompson hit a home run. It marked the third of his career. He’s also a freshman.
“This team is coming together,” Crews said. “We have so much talent.”