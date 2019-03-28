The middleman in a recruiting scandal involving head coach Will Wade and the LSU basketball program has been identified as Shannon Forman, according to a Yahoo! Sports report.
Yahoo cited documents linking Forman and Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent.
Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university March 8 after refusing to meet with LSU and NCAA officials in the wake of news stories detailing the contents of his June 2017 phone discussion with Christian Dawkins, during which Wade talked of a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit believed to be current LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.
Forman, the report says, is well-known in Baton Rouge basketball circles.
LSU plays Michigan State in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at 6:08 p.m. It's LSU first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2006.
