With traditional season-ending games coming up next week for many SEC teams, only three league games are on the schedule Saturday. At least two of the three are intriguing with No. 4 Georgia hosting Texas A&M and Tennessee playing at Missouri. Georgia, of course, is trying to hold its spot in the CFP playoffs, while A&M is going for a fifth consecutive win. The other big game has Tennessee seeking to become bowl-eligible, which is truly remarkable considering its horrific 1-4 start. The Vols can become the seventh SEC team to qualify for a bowl with the required minimum six wins, joining LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M. The third league matchup has No. 1 LSU trying to vanquish an Arkansas team that is wobbling, perhaps, to a second straight 2-10 finish. With five wins, Kentucky, like Tennessee, can become bowl-eligible by beating UT Martin. Other SEC teams playing nonconference foes are Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Sheldon Mickles
The Advocate's rankings
1. LSU
RECORD: 10-0, 6-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 43
STORYLINE: If anyone knows about a team playing a first game under an interim coach, it's Ed Orgeron. He's been n that situation twice and knows what kind of "juice" that gives a team. Still, an Arkansas juice storm shouldn't stop LSU from its 11th win.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 9-1, 6-1 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 13
STORYLINE: A revitalized Georgia team that has already claimed the SEC East title and a berth in the championship game will try to put the hurt on A&M. The Bulldogs would like nothing more than to solidify their spot, for now, with some style points for the CFP committee.
3. ALABAMA
RECORD: 9-1, 6-1 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Western Carolina, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 67
STORYLINE: After thrashing Mississippi State last week, Alabama has won an NCAA-record 90 consecutive games vs. unranked foes. Besides being victim No. 91, Western Carolina should be nothing more than a warmup for the Tide's Iron Bowl date with Auburn.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 9-2, 6-2 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Florida could only hope for Georgia to drop its final two games to sneak into the SEC championship game, but it was a little too much to ask. So the Gators have to settle for an open date to get ready for their annual matchup with instate rival Florida State.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 7-3, 4-3 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Samford, 11 a.m.
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Auburn by 48½
STORYLINE: A killer schedule caught up to Auburn last week when the Tigers lost a close one to Georgia following earlier setbacks at Florida and LSU. It's not over yet as they still have to play Alabama, but at least they get a chance to lick their wounds this week.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-3, 4-2 West
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 13
STORYLINE: After a 3-3 start in which Texas A&M alternated wins with losses, the Aggies have won four in a row. The problem: They have to play two of the top four teams in the CFP rankings on the road to close the season. A 7-5 mark isn't out of the question.
7. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 5-5, 3-3 East
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 4
STORYLINE: If anyone had told you after Tennessee's 1-4 start that the Volunteers would be playing on Nov. 23 to become bowl-eligible you may not have believed it. But the Vols have completely flipped the script and is 4-1 since with the only loss to Alabama.
8. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-5, 2-4 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 4
STORYLINE: Unless they win an appeal of a bowl ban for NCAA violations, Missouri won't be playing for much when it takes on Tennessee. The Tigers are just trying to hang on after dropping four in a row after a 5-1 start, so a loss to the Vols, who started 1-4, would be devastating.
9. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 5-5, 3-5 East
THIS WEEK: vs. UT Martin, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 27
STORYLINE: Kentucky needs one win in its final two games to become bowl-eligible for the fourth consecutive season. It shouldn't be a problem against FCS member UT Martin for the Wildcats, who are still in good shape despite losing five of seven games earlier.
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 4-6, 2-5 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Abilene Christian, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: Mississippi State by 37
STORYLINE: After getting rolled by Alabama, State has its back to the wall in order to get to six wins and become bowl-eligible. Assuming the Bulldogs get past FCS foe Abilene, they'd have one shot left to get a sixth win — which is no bargain vs. Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-7, 3-5 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: South Carolina needs a week to regroup to prepare for what will be its bowl game vs. No. 3 Clemson next Saturday. The Gamecocks fell to Texas A&M in their last outing, their fourth setback in five games since the shocker over Georgia on Oct. 12.
12. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-7, 2-5 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Like South Carolina, Ole Miss was officially eliminated from the bowl picture when it was pounded by No. 1 LSU last week. The Rebels will still play in a bowl of sorts — the annual Egg Bowl grudge match vs. Mississippi State, on Thanksgiving night.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-8, 1-6 East
THIS WEEK: vs. East Tennessee State, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network (alt.)
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt will be after its second win over an FCS foe when it hosts East Tennessee State. Vandy defeated Northern Illinois earlier, but a huge win over ETSU won't exactly satisfy fans who were told this week that coach Derek Mason will be back in 2020.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-8, 0-6 West
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 43
STORYLINE: Under newly-named interim coach Barry Lunney, Arkansas has had two weeks to prepare for its game with No. 1 LSU in Death Valley — not the easiest place for the Hogs to try and end a 17-game SEC losing streak that LSU started on Nov. 11, 2017.
