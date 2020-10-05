LSU Vanderbilt Football

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cheers on his team before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will discuss Saturday's victory at Vanderbilt, the Tigers' first win of the season, and preview the team's upcoming game against Missouri during his weekly press conference 12:30 p.m. Monday.

LSU starting left guard Ed Ingram is 'questionable' for Missouri, Orgeron says; Rosenthal could return

Defensive tackle Glen Logan will start for the Missouri game, Ed Orgeron says

The Advocate will bring you live coverage of the press conference here. There is no need to refresh the page as the updates will feed automatically.

