McKenna Kelley wore the glittery LSU uniforms last season. Screamed encouragement for her teammates. Even took part in the theatrical pre-meet introductions.
The most important part however — the actual gymnastics — was off limits to her. Kelley ruptured an Achilles tendon in practice Nov. 27, 2017, that required surgery, keeping her from competing the entire 2018 season.
Monday’s Gymnastics 101 meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is not a competition, per se. But it is a significant milestone in Kelley’s comeback from vocal team leader to a cornerstone veteran on a team once again expected to compete for Southeastern Conference and national honors.
“As I’ve been able to start tumbling and getting back into the groove of things, that’s what’s been keeping me going,” Kelley said, “thinking about ‘Tiger Nation’ and the PMAC being packed. Finishing on a good note personally and taking this team where we need to go.”
Kelley is listed as a junior after redshirting in 2018, but she has given indications all along that she will finish her LSU career with the women she came to school with: seniors Sarah Finnegan, Lexi Priessman and Julianna Cannamela.
Naturally, Kelley wants it to be a good one, but both she and coach D-D Breaux know there is still a little work to do between now and the start of the regular season on Jan. 4 against California.
“I’ve seen a lot of forward motion and a half-step back,” Breaux said. “She’s optimistically cautious.
“That little bit of fear she’s had to deal with has really rocked her world. She’s fighting hard to make an aggressive comeback.”
Kelley hopes to perform Monday on three of the four events — vault, beam and floor — an aggressive approach by any standard.
“We’re trying to do as many reps as we can (in practice) without overdoing it,” Kelley said. “For me, we’re trying to build consistency and get that repetition back. Trying to be low on numbers (of practice attempts), that’s harder. I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so I tend to get in my own way, but the coaches are doing a good job of keeping me on track.”
Breaux described Kelley as “92 percent” back to where she was in 2017, when she shared first place at the Southeastern Conference championship meet on floor and earned All-American honors in that event.
Breaux put the same grade on Priessman, who is recovering from yet another offseason surgery, her ninth of her gymnastics career, this time to repair a shoulder.
There is no admission charge for Monday’s meet, which Breaux said she hopes to keep to a little over an hour because it is a school night. Still, she wants to get routines in for as many of her gymnasts as possible, including freshman Rebecca D’Antonio and sophomore Bridget Dean, who competed sparingly as a freshman.
“It’s getting used to the arena, the environment of the PMAC, the big scoreboard,” Breaux said. “It’s totally different from the practice gym. Take a landing there or in our practice gym, difference is huge.”
The meet will be streamed live on SEC Network+ (WatchESPN.com).