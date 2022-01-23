Leaving a UCLA program amid apparent unrest within the team, gymnast Alexis Jeffrey has transferred to LSU and will be eligible to compete for the Tigers this season, coach Jay Clark said.

Jeffrey, a freshman from Warrensburg, Missouri, is enrolled at LSU and is in the process of being added to the team as a walk-on, Clark said.

Jeffrey has tagged LSU gymnastics on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She was with the Tigers at their practice facility Friday afternoon as the team held an intrasquad meet that substituted for Friday’s scheduled home meet with Arkansas. The meet was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Razorbacks’ program.

Clark said Jeffrey is the first transfer he’s ever had as coach. He declined to comment further on Jeffrey’s transfer until the LSU athletic department releases a statement. The school had not released a statement as of Sunday afternoon.

Two UCLA gymnasts, seniors Nora Flatley and Margzetta Frazier, posted statements Thursday on Twitter asking UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond to speak to UCLA’s gymnastics coaches after Jeffrey left the program.

“@MartinJarmond we are saddened that we’ve exhausted every avenue to have this issue addressed and have not heard or seen from you in over three months,” Flatley tweeted. “Please respond to the email I sent you.”

Frazier, responding to an unrelated Twitter message from Jarmond, wrote: “Can you talk to our coaches please”

Attempts by The Advocate to reach Flatley and Frazier have been unsuccessful. Jeffrey is followed on Twitter by LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan, as well as assistant coaches Ashleigh Gnat and Garrett Griffeth.

UCLA team spokesperson Liza David said school administrators have met with the Bruins’ gymnastics team “multiple times” over the past 3½ months. She did not say whether Jarmond spoke to the team previously, but said he would be meeting with the gymnasts early this week.

UCLA coach Chris Waller on Thursday told The Daily Bruin, UCLA’s student newspaper, that he would not comment on Frazier’s tweet nor Jeffrey’s departure from the team.

“I can’t comment on anything with Alexis as she’s no longer a student at UCLA,” Waller told the paper.

David said Jeffrey entered the transfer portal Jan. 11.

A four-star recruit according to CollegeGymNews.com, Jeffrey took part in UCLA’s preseason exhibition meet Dec. 17 but left the team before the Bruins’ season-opening meet last Monday in Minneapolis against Minnesota and Iowa. According to USA Gymnastics, Jeffrey finished sixth last year in the all-around in the Women’s Development Program National Championships and eighth on floor in the senior division.

In October, the LSU gymnastics team was honored in St. Louis with a Musial Award for sportsmanship for welcoming UCLA gymnast Chae Campbell during their competition in the NCAA championships last April in Fort Worth, Texas.

Campbell competed as an individual assigned to LSU’s rotation because UCLA did not advance to the meet. LSU gymnasts learned Campbell’s floor routine and mirrored her moves during her performance. After each routine, Campbell was given a stick crown which LSU gymnasts give to each other after a strong showing in an event.

Advocate sportswriter Reed Darcey contributed to this report.