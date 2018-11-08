LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko won't play against Arkansas and starting free safety John Battle will only play in case of emergency, head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday night at his weekly post-practice news conference.
Orgeron said that Ed Alexander will start at nose guard, Glen Logan and Rashard Lawrence at defensive end, and sophomore Neil Farrell will back up Logan and Lawrence.
Orgeron said that redshirt freshman Tyler Shelvin will get some playing time at nose guard. The 6-foot-3, 362-pound Notre Dame High graduate has played in two games and did not suit up for the Georgia game.
"He's coming along," Orgeron said. "He played well against Mississippi State. He's lost his weight. He's learned how to practice. He had a bumpy road and learned how to do everything right every time. He's a good kid, he's gonna learn. I think he's going to be a heckuva player for us. I look forward to him playing in this game and having a heckuva game."
The injury update comes after Wednesday morning's weekly SEC teleconference, when Orgeron said Battle was "50-50" to play at Arkansas on Saturday, and that Fehoko has a better chance of playing. Battle will travel with the team, but will only play in an emergency situation.
Both Fehoko and Battle have missed practice all week. Orgeron said Neil Farrell will probably see most time in place of Fehoko. Tyler Shelvin will also play.
Fehoko played with a heavy wrap on his left arm against Alabama, which he has worn since the Mississippi State game on Oct. 20, when he sat out of the game despite being dressed out.
Battle, the Tigers' fifth-leading tackler with 37, suffered an apparent ankle injury on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Todd Harris replaced Battle against the Crimson Tide, and he led the team with 12 total tackles and forced the first interception of the season off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior from Hallandale, Florida, has started in every game except Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 — when the Tigers won 38-21 while surrendering 330 passing yards.
Arkansas has the nation's 95th-ranked pass offense under first-year head coach Chad Morris, averaging 202.4 passing yards per game.
LSU plays at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
