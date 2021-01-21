The LSU softball team released its 2021 regular-season schedule Thursday, beginning Feb. 11 with the annual Tiger Classic and including six nonconference games against teams ranked in the preseason top 10 and a regular 24-game Southeastern Conference slate.
For the Tiger Classic, LSU — ranked No. 5 in D1Softball's preseason rankings — will play host to Duke, Kansas, Central Arkansas and McNeese State. The following weekend, the Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Bama Bash Feb. 19-21 to face Gardner-Webb, Liberty and preseason No. 8 Alabama in nonconference contests.
The LSU Invitational is Feb. 25-28 and includes games against preseason No. 7 UL, No. 10 Oklahoma State and Buffalo.
The Tigers' final weekend series before conference play is March 5-6 at home against preseason No. 9 Texas.
In SEC play, LSU's road series all will be against teams ranked in the preseason top 25: No. 21 Tennessee, No. 6 Florida, No. 23 Missouri and No. 24 Kentucky, with home series all against unranked teams: Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn.
Other ranked SEC teams are No. 8 Alabama, No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 25 South Carolina.
Mid-week games during SEC play are scheduled against Southeastern, South Alabama, McNeese State and UL-Monroe. LSU will also play a three-game series at NC State on April 16-17.
The regular season ends against Auburn on May 7-9, with an opportunity to make-up any postponed contests May 3-5.
The 2021 SEC softball tournament is set for May 12-15 in Tuscaloosa.
NCAA regional dates are May 21-23, with super regionals May 27-30. The Women's College World Series, held in Oklahoma City, will be held June 3-9.