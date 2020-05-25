BR.lsubaseball.012520 HS 7390.JPG
LSU pitcher Matthew Beck (27) talks to reporters during baseball media day, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Matthew Beck is LSU's representative on the 2020 Southeastern Conference Community Service team for baseball, the conference office announced Monday.

A two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a finance major, Beck has been heavily involved in the Tigers’ community service program in his four seasons at LSU. On Feb. 27, he was presented with the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic Service Award in recognition of his philanthropic activity. He has also been active in flood relief efforts in the Baton Rouge metro area, worked as a volunteer for Boys Hope Girls Hope and participates in LSU’s annual Halloween Boo-zar and Thanksgiving with the Tigers, a program in which LSU student-athletes deliver food to families in need.

Beck was 1-0 in seven appearances this season, allowing only one unearned run in 12 innings of work with 11 strikeouts, five hits and seven walks.

