Star cornerback Eli Ricks will most likely most of spring football practice due to an injury, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday, although the returning starter may return near the end of spring.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound sophomore was one of the few bright spots in a porous secondary during the 2020 season. Ricks' four interceptions tied for eighth nationally, and he returned two for touchdowns. He was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press, plus a selection on the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team.
Orgeron didn't reveal the details of Ricks' injury, but he did say "he may come back toward the end of the spring. Ricks was scheduled to miss spring football last season after offseason surgery on a torn labrum, although spring practices were eventually canceled due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ricks started in seven games opposite star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who missed three games due to his own minor injuries and an overnight hospital stay due to an unknown illness during the Week 1 game against Mississippi State.
Stingley, a first-team All-America selection in 2019, will lead a secondary that is facing significant pressure after ranking last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing defense last season, and there is some experience and talented yet unproven depth behind Ricks.
Juniors CorDale Flott and Jay Ward, who've both seen time at corner and nickel safety in the last two seasons, are available along with former four-star recruit Dwight McGlothern, who played in seven games as a freshman last season.
Orgeron also gave a timeline for the return of linebacker Micah Baskerville, whom an LSU official confirmed last week will not participate in spring football while he focuses on academics. Baskerville remains on the team, and he is expected to return by the 2021 season.
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound junior was a key piece in LSU's defense in 2020, starting in five games as LSU's fourth-leading tackler with 55 total tackles and 4½ tackles for loss.
"Hopefully we can get him back in the summer," Orgeron said.