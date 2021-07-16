Pitcher AJ Labas signed with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent, LSU announced Friday.

A fourth-year right-hander, Labas started 29 games for LSU the last two seasons after recovering from shoulder surgery. This spring, he went 4-2 with a 5.55 ERA.

Without an overpowering pitch, Labas relied on control and his experience. At one point last season, he recorded nine straight starts with at least five innings pitched and three runs or less allowed.

Labas capped the streak with his second career complete game, which marked the first by an LSU pitcher since Labas accomplished the feat in 2018. Labas struggled his next four starts, but then in the NCAA Eugene regional, he pitched eight innings in an elimination game against Gonzaga.

Labas wasn’t picked earlier this week during the 20 rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, but LSU expected him to sign professionally if he received the opportunity.

Undrafted free agents could sign for a maximum $20,000 signing bonus this year. Labas will join one of the teams in the Twins' minor league system.

The signing meant LSU won't return the three pitchers in the starting rotation opening weekend last season. The Tigers also lost junior right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill, who was drafted in the second round, and junior right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux, a third round pick.

However, LSU returned senior pitchers Ma'Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot, who opted to return for fifth years. Hilliard entered the rotation when Hill suffered a season-ending elbow injury and recorded a 3.13 ERA over eight starts. Fontenot finished 4-2 record with a 2.86 ERA as LSU's closer. They will both get chances to start as LSU replaces the rotation.