An hour before LSU played Mississippi State, one of the best players stood on the field with a walking boot on his left leg.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. had reaggravated a foot injury that first appeared during preseason camp a few days earlier, so he wore sweatpants and the boot as he helped his teammates prepare for their first Southeastern Conference game.

During drills, Stingley moved amongst the other defensive backs. One of them was his replacement, sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern. With Stingley out, McGlothern started his first game this season. He made five tackles as LSU played a 3-2-6 defense in the win.

“I thought he played very well,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “One time he let the guy behind him, but they didn’t complete the pass. He didn’t have any major snafus, didn’t give up any touchdowns.”

As LSU now prepares for No. 22 Auburn, McGlothern may have to continue to fill-in for Stingley, who will see a doctor this week for a second opinion on his injury. LSU will know more about the junior All-American’s status moving forward after the visit.

“It’s painful,” Stingley’s father said Monday on The Jordy Culotta Show. “I don’t think he can be the athlete he wants to be without some form of rehab or possibly surgery. We’ll know at the end of this week on what we have to do with it.”

Until Stingley returns, McGlothern will likely slide into the starting lineup alongside safety Jay Ward, sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks, nickel safety Cordale Flott and safety Major Burns, trying to help a pass defense that continues to work on erasing coverage busts.

Despite having arguably the best cornerback tandem in the country with Ricks and Stingley, the Tigers have allowed 237.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 84th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Mississippi State scored two touchdowns on missed assignments in the secondary.

“We need to eliminate the mental errors that are causing touchdowns,” Orgeron said. “We're still having those.”

However, Auburn bases its offense on running the football. It averages 257 yards rushing per game — ninth most in the nation — making LSU’s rush defense the more pivotal factor Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium.

Still, McGlothern will receive more attention. The former four-star recruit from Houston signed as the No. 20 cornerback and the No. 278 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.

He had scholarship offers from some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Arkansas and USC, but he loved LSU. He verbally committed during the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Game, where he recorded two interceptions.

McGlothern arrived last year without the fanfare that surrounded Stingley, the No. 3 overall player in his respective class, or Ricks, a five-star recruit considered the No. 2 cornerback in the country. He had to wait behind both of them for most of his freshman year. Ward also played cornerback at the time.

“Dwight was not the best guy in the country or anything like that,” Orgeron said. “(Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond) found him and was right on him. Dwight is 6-foot-2, maybe 200 (pounds) now. The thing that impresses me with Dwight are his instincts and his feet. He’s very quick. He can change direction. He’s tough. He’s very smart.”

But McGlothern emerged as a contributor near the end of the season. When LSU upset Florida, he recorded a then-career-high four tackles and a pass breakup as Stingley sat because of an injury and Flott was ejected for targeting. McGlothern also helped create an interception for Ward.

McGlothern then shined during the spring game months later with Ricks unavailable, defending deep throws in man coverage intended for LSU’s top receiver, Kayshon Boutte, and nearly intercepting two passes. He notched a team-high four pass breakups and four tackles.

“We feel like he did a lot of good things for us at the end of the season last year,” senior defensive end Ali Gaye said. “So far right now, all he has to do is pick up right where he left off, and I believe he can do so.”

McGlothern had an undisclosed injury of his own throughout preseason practice, but he returned to play for the first time this season as a second-team corner against Central Michigan. A week later, he was in the starting lineup for the SEC opener, defending the most pass-heavy offense in the league.

While McGlothern nearly got beat for a touchdown in the red zone, he held his own throughout the game. If Stingley misses time, he may have to start again.

“I'm not surprised Dwight went out there and played the way he played,” senior linebacker Damone Clark said. “He been doing that since he got here.”