LSU's historic victory over Alabama on Saturday night was viewed by a massive audience.
The Tigers' 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide was the highest-rated regular season college football game on any network in eight years, CBS Sports announced on Sunday, garnering a 9.7/24 national household rating/share.
An average of 16.636 million viewers watched LSU-Alabama, the most people to watch a regular season game between the teams since the Tigers last won in the "Game of the Century" in 2011.
Viewership peaked at 20.610 million viewers, CBS Sports reported, from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — just as time was winding down in the victory that propelled No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) to the top of the SEC Western Division.
LSU could jump to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released on Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. on ESPN.
LSU next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.