LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) scampers into the end zone for a touchdown as Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) attempts to make the stop and Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) gives chase during the second half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU's historic victory over Alabama on Saturday night was viewed by a massive audience.

The Tigers' 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide was the highest-rated regular season college football game on any network in eight years, CBS Sports announced on Sunday, garnering a 9.7/24 national household rating/share.

An average of 16.636 million viewers watched LSU-Alabama, the most people to watch a regular season game between the teams since the Tigers last won in the "Game of the Century" in 2011.

Viewership peaked at 20.610 million viewers, CBS Sports reported, from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — just as time was winding down in the victory that propelled No. 2 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) to the top of the SEC Western Division.

LSU could jump to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be released on Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.

