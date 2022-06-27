The sight of the Ole Miss Rebels finally dogpiling in Omaha, Nebraska, after finally winning the College World Series, was no doubt a chilling one to many LSU baseball fans.
Ole Miss, one of LSU’s chief rivals in the same division. Ole Miss, coached by Mike Bianco, the former LSU catcher and one-time assistant under Skip Bertman. Ole Miss, the latest team from the Southeastern Conference to win a national title from a conference that just seems to get tougher by the sport and by the day.
That Bianco coached the Rebels to their long-elusive CWS title — and isn’t in Baton Rouge coaching the Tigers — has no doubt launched a tsunami of second-guessing in LSU circles. Bianco said he spoke to LSU about the job when Paul Mainieri announced his retirement late last season, but he is not believed to have been offered the job, which eventually went to Jay Johnson.
The truth is, Ole Miss winning the CWS doesn’t heap that much more pressure on the shoulders of Johnson’s No. 2 jersey. The SEC was already a bonecrusher of a league to start with, as history bears out.
The Rebels’ triumph brings to eight the number of SEC teams that have won CWS titles (including Missouri way back in 1954 when it was part of the Big Seven Conference, the predecessor to the Big Eight, which merged with the Southwest Conference to form the Big 12).
Every team but Kentucky has made at least one trip to the CWS. Nine SEC programs have been to Omaha over the past five years (taking into account the pandemic-canceled 2020 NCAA tournament).
Then add this year’s runner-up Oklahoma and CWS participant Texas, both of whom will join the SEC by 2025, and both of whom have won multiple national baseball titles — and the meat grinder gets even tougher to navigate. Every SEC team, including Kentucky and Missouri, have the means to put it together and make a run to Omaha. If Notre Dame could get back there this year (taking down No. 1 Tennessee in the process) they can, too.
If you follow LSU baseball, this is where you have to make a choice. It's a choice to all join hands and panic or believe LSU under Johnson is back on track to significant relevance and right soon.
What isn’t happening, for LSU or any other SEC program, is a repeat of the decade of dominance the Tigers had from 1991-2000, winning five national titles in 10 years. First of all, LSU was a perfect 5-0 in one-game championship finals. Second of all, there are too many programs that are too invested in baseball to allow one program to run off and hide.
College baseball in the modern SEC is the full flower of Bertman’s vision for the sport. He had always wanted to not only make LSU win the most (he did), but to show to school presidents and athletic directors everywhere that baseball doesn’t have to be a money pit. He wanted to show schools they could get a reasonable return on their investment in the sport, and perhaps even make a buck or two.
Knowing all that doesn’t change the fact that it’s been five years (again, taking out 2020) since LSU has been to Omaha. The pressure to at least get back there grows every year, pressure that Johnson signed up for.
Is LSU closer to its next national championship than it is to the last one the Tigers won in 2009? I believe it is.
Johnson landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class right off the bat and has been uber-active in the transfer portal.
In the past week, Johnson has brought in Baylor starting shortstop Jack Pineda, a .300 hitter; national freshman of the year Tommy White from N.C. State (he hit 27 home runs for the Wolfpack this season and can play infield); and big right-hander Christian Little from Vanderbilt, who possesses mid-90s velocity.
The most stunning coup is the fact that Jay Johnson is replacing pitching coach Jason Kelly (now head coach at Washington) with Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, who had that job at Arkansas when it reached the 2018 CWS final.
That’s the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins. That’s a coach who stunned the Twins and major league observers by leaving midseason, not someone who was run off. Wes Johnson’s salary with Minnesota was $350,000. LSU will likely more than double it.
In short, LSU’s commitment and approach to winning in baseball appears to be as strong as ever.
A tip of the cap to Ole Miss for its first title doesn’t change that.