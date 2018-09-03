Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down the most memorable plays from LSU's last football game.
LSU 33, Miami 17
How It Happened
Parting The Sea: On 2nd-and-15 at midfield, LSU’s offense looked like it was sputtering in a 3-3 game with just under a minute left in the first quarter. It had just picked up its third penalty in three drives, junior quarterback Joe Burrow was 4 of 10 passing for 31 yards, and the run game was totaling a measly 1.4 yards per carry.
Then the game broke open. Nick Brossette dashed nearly untouched for a 50-yard touchdown that was the start of 30 unanswered points.
How’d that happen?
Here, you can see Brossette lined up behind Burrow in a Pistol set, with tight end Foster Moreau lined up on the strong (left) side of the field. At the start of the play, you can see Miami safety Jaquan Johnson (No. 4) walking down, even with LSU right tackle Badara Traore. It’s unclear if Johnson’s movement affected the play at all; but Burrow immediately barks something at his offensive linemen. Moreau even taps left tackle Saahdiq Charles’ left leg. Charles nodded at Moreau.
Together, Moreau and Charles drove Miami defensive end Joe Jackson several feet to the left. The right side of the hole is sealed off by offensive guard Garrett Brumfield and center Lloyd Cushenberry. The two double-teamed Miami tackle Pat Bethel, and Brumfield scraped off to take out Miami’s other safety, Sheldrick Redwine.
It’s textbook blocking, and Brossette answered very simply when he was asked what he saw on the play: “The goal line.”
Crucial Fourth Down Conversion: On 4th-and-1 at the Miami 49, LSU decided to go for it up 10-3 with 12:49 left in the first half. The Tigers had a power run play called out of its double-tight end, I-formation set, originally planning to hand the ball off to Nick Brossette to the weak (right) side of the field. That changed when Miami's Johnson (No. 4) creeped up, in line with LSU tight end David Ducre (No. 41), smack in the middle of where the play is supposed to go.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on what he saw: “I saw the safety come down. He was going to blitz off-edge. So, I checked it to the other side, and the O-line picked it up.”
Here, you can see where the play is now directed to go. It’s a much cleaner path for Brossette, who made one cut and picked up the first down. The Tigers picked up another fourth down conversion later in the drive, followed by one of Burrow’s finer passes of the night—a 22-yard completion to Ja’Marr Chase near the left pylon. Brossette ran for a 1-yard touchdown, setting the Tigers up 17-3 with 9:21 left in the half.
Orgeron on how big Burrow’s audible was: “That’s what we have seen from Joe the whole time. That’s what we saw when we drew him. He’s very smart. He’s cool under pressure, can make adjustments. He was ready to go. He was fired up today. And that was a big fourth-down play for us, and that was a big audible on his part.”
The Tigers were well on their way to their first-half romping of the Hurricanes.
Pick Six: Miami needed a break, and it needed it quickly down 20-3 with less than five minutes to go before halftime. Canes running back Travis Homer broke off a 17-yard run to the Miami 42, and it looked like they might actually crawl back into the game.
But then, bad luck mixed with bad timing and poor decision making and led to a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips to set the Tigers up 27-3.
Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier had earned a reputation for his erratic nature in 2017, throwing five interceptions in his final two games with a combined 45.5 completion percentage.
Here, on 1st-and-10, the Hurricanes were in a Shotgun set with two receivers and a tight end to the strong (right) side of the field. Rosier tried to fit a mid-range slant pass to slot receiver Jeff Thomas. It was already a tight window. LSU nickel Kary Vincent was positioned ahead of Thomas, and strong safety Jacoby Stephens is in position to close fairly quickly. To boot, it appeared that Miami tight end Bevin Jordan (No. 9) blocked Phillips (No. 6) from Rosier’s view. Then, Rosier’s throw was tipped by LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander’s left hand, and the ball flopped directly into Phillips’ hands.
It was LSU's first pick-six since 2016, when Tre'Davious White returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in a 16-14 loss to Wisconsin.
This time, the rout was on.