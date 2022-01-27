It was a milestone night for LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer, but not much else went right Thursday for the No. 12 Tigers against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Pointer grabbed her fifth rebound of the game, and the 500th of her career, in the fourth quarter to become the first LSU player with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career.
It did little to stymie the Razorbacks.
Arkansas led by double figures at halftime, extended its lead beyond 20 points in the second half and handed the Tigers their worst loss under first-year coach Kim Mulkey 90-76. It's also the first back-to-back losses under Mulkey after the Tigers fell at Florida on Sunday.
LSU (17-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) did not make its first 3-pointer until less than four minutes remained when Pointer's shot cut the Arkansas lead to 80-63. By then, the Razorbacks (14-6, 4-3) already had made 11 3-pointers of their own.
Alexis Morris would make three more in garbage time for the Tigers, but Arkansas ended with an advantage of 27 points from beyond the arc after making 13 of 25. LSU finished 4 of 14.
"It was just one of those games where you knew on the defensive end we were going to struggle," Mulkey said. "We don’t have the personnel to guard that style of offense yet."
Arkansas took control in the second quarter after leading 16-15 after the first.
After Pointer put LSU ahead with a jump shot, the Razorbacks scored the next eight points. Samara Spencer's 3-pointer capped the surge for a 24-17 lead with 7:38 remaining in the half. LSU would get no closer than five points the rest of the way.
The Arkansas lead reached 13 points on Erynn Barnum's three-point play with 2:55 remaining, but LSU cut the deficit to 39-28 on Awa Trasi's free throw prior to halftime.
The Razorbacks forged their first-half advantage off 3-pointers and turnovers. Arkansas made 6 of 15 from long range in the half, and LSU missed all four of its attempts. Arkansas also forced 11 LSU turnovers while only committing five of its own.
"You can’t win any game on the road turning it over and not being able to score with the opponent," Mulkey said.
The deficit hovered around 10 points for most of the third quarter before Arkansas closed the period on a 15-3 run to go up 65-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
"I’m not discouraged," Mulkey sai. "We’re 17-4. It’s hard to win on the road. What I have to say about this game is we’ve lost three times in the league, and this is the first one where we didn’t have a chance to win at the end.
"We didn’t quit, but we didn’t have a chance and it got out of hand."
Pointer finished with 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Tigers, but she was only 4 of 12 from the field. Morris led the Tigers with 21 points, and Autumn Newby chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds.
Amber Ramirez led all scorers with 25 points, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range for the Razorbacks. Spencer and Makayla Daniels both scored 20.