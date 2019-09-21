LSU is 4-0. The Tigers rank in the top 5 in the country. And they're shattering records on offense with every passing game. But...

If there's one area where there's legitimate concern, it's the injury list.

Several key players were banged up in the blowout win against Vanderbilt, augmenting a list of names of key contributors on the mend.

As LSU heads into its bye week before hosting Utah State on Oct. 5, here's a rundown of the most notable purple-and-gold players on the black-and-blue injury list.

MICHAEL DIVINITY, LINEBACKER

Injury: leg

Comments: After the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he'll know more Sunday about Divinity's injury. Orgeron described Divinity's injury as "pretty significant" but added "no breaks or nothing."

TERRACE MARSHALL, WIDE RECEIVER

Injury: foot

Comments: According to Sports Illustrated, Marshall fractured a foot vs. Vanderbilt and will miss a few weeks. After the win vs. Vanderbilt, Orgeron said, "It doesn't look good, for now."

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WIDE RECEIVER

Injury: ankle

Comments: Jefferson hurt himself vs. Vanderbilt. Coach Ed Orgeron said after the win vs. Vanderbilt that Jefferson would be OK. Jefferson, himself, on Twitter said he had a "lil ankle sprain."

K'LAVON CHAISSON, EDGE RUSHER

Injury: ankle

Comments: Chaisson didn't play vs. Northwestern State or Vanderbilt, but he was dressed out for the game in Nashville and participated in pregame warmups.

GLEN LOGAN, DEFENSIVE END

Injury: foot/ankle

Comments: Logan was injured vs. Texas and was spotted in Tiger Stadium vs. Northwestern State with his left foot on a scooter. Logan didn't play vs. Vanderbilt either. Orgeron said the hope is Logan can return in a few weeks vs. Florida.

RASHARD LAWRENCE, DEFENSIVE END

Injury: ankle

Comments: Lawrence injured himself in the second half vs. Texas. He didn't play vs. Northwestern State or Vanderbilt. Coaches are hopeful Lawrence can return after the upcoming open date.

TODD HARRIS, SAFETY

Injury: Right knee

Comments: Harris injured himself in the first quarter of the Tigers' 65-14 win over Northwestern State. Orgeron called the injury "an unfortunate accident" in which Harris "just landed on the ground wrong." Oregeron said Harris will redshirt this season.

SIAKI 'APU' IKA, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Injury: unspecified

Comments: Ika played vs. Georgia Southern and Northwestern State but not against Texas or Vanderbilt. Leading up to the game vs. Vanderbilt, Orgeron said Ika was dealing with "a little injury."

LSU has a bye week after dismantling Vanderbilt. The Tigers return to action Oct. 5 at home against Utah State then host Florida in Tiger Stadium a week later.