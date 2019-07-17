Outfielder Daniel Cabrera will wear No. 8 next season for LSU, continuing a recent tradition of upperclassmen awarded the number, coach Paul Mainieri announced Wednesday.
Since Mikie Mahtook in 2009, LSU has given the number to a player who "exemplifies the spirit of LSU baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program," LSU said in a press release.
“Daniel Cabrera absolutely deserves this honor of continuing the No. 8 tradition,” Mainieri said in a statement. “We look forward to him taking on the top leadership role on our team, and the impact he makes both on the field and in the clubhouse will be vital to our success in 2020.”
Cabrera, a junior, batted .284 with 12 home runs this spring. He slid around LSU's lineup, and a hand/wrist injury interrupted his production in the middle of the season.
After playing him in left field the last two years, Mainieri plans to move Cabrera to right field next season.
Mason Katz, Alex Bregman, Jake Fraley, Cole Freeman and Antoine Duplantis wore No. 8 before Cabrera.
“The previous players who wore No. 8 were great examples of what it means to be an LSU baseball player,” Cabrera said in a release. “I am very grateful and blessed to have the chance to continue the tradition.
"I will do everything I can to represent the number, LSU baseball and the university in the best possible way."