After powering to a 26-4 lead in the first nine minutes Thursday night, the LSU basketball team’s season opener with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville looked like it was going to be a walk in the park for the Tigers.
As it turned out, it was anything but that.
SIUE, which fell to Saint Louis University by 37 points one night earlier, woke up late in the first half and threw a big scare into LSU before the Tigers held on for a 94-81 win in the Billiken Classic in St. Louis.
After seeing a once-huge lead dwindle to two points at 62-60 with 11:50 remaining, LSU got its act together and responded with a 21-8 run to restore order just when SIUE looked like it was going to spoil coach Will Wade’s 38th birthday.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas dazzled in his collegiate debut as the Chesapeake, Virginia, native poured in 27 points — 16 coming in the second half — and Darius Days finished with a career-high 24.
Trendon Watford had 13 points and a career-high nine assists and Javonte Smart finished with 10 points and five assists. Watford pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Days had six.
Mike Adewunmi led SIUE (0-2) with 23 points, while Cam Williams finished with 14. Philip Pepple had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
It was LSU’s first game since the Tigers closed the 2020 regular season with a win over Georgia last March 7, five days before the college basketball season was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were able to knock the rust off a little bit today,” Wade said on his postgame radio show. “Our offense, obviously, is still ahead of our defense a little bit right now.”
Days got off to a hot start in draining three shots in a row from beyond the 3-point arc and added a tip-in to go 5 of 5 from field, scoring 14 of LSU’s first 22 points that led to the 26-4 advantage.
Led by Williams, who hit three 3-pointers in a row, SIUE found its footing and was 7 of 8 from beyond the arc to climb back in it. The Cougars trimmed the deficit to nine with 3:14 to play before the Tigers settled for a 49-34 halftime lead.
“The first eight to 10 minutes, we guarded really, really well,” Wade said. “Then we started getting splits in the gaps; once we got splits in the gaps, we were giving up long closeouts and corner 3s. That’s all stuff we can correct.”
In the second half, SIUE continued to take the fight to LSU and doubled up the Tigers 26-13 to close to within two. The Cougars actually had a shot to take the lead, but Williams misfired on a 3-point attempt with 10:32 remaining.
UCLA transfer Shareef O’Neal, a 6-foot-10 forward, then made a 3-point shot to push the lead back to five at 65-60 — which seemed to energize the Tigers.
Days scored on a driving layup, then sandwiched two old-fashioned three-point plays around a tip-in by Watford following a steal by freshman Eric Gaines.
Days’ second three-point play pushed the lead to 75-68 before freshman Jalen Cook scored five quick points and Thomas added three to give LSU an 83-68 lead with 5:11 to go.
Thomas was 10 of 21 from the field — including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Days hit on 9 of 11 field-goal attempts — going 4 of 5 from long range as LSU shot 51.7% from the floor.
“That’s what we want from Cam, he did a great job attacking in the paint and getting to the foul line,” Wade said. “Darius did a great job in the first half knocking down those threes. Then, he went inside in the second half.”
LSU (1-0) will get a day off before facing host Saint Louis (1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. The LSU Sports Radio Network will also provide coverage.