LSU's football game at Arkansas on Nov. 21 will be played at 11 a.m., the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning, and the game will be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network.
Florida's game at Vanderbilt will also be played at 11 a.m., and which of the two games will be broadcast on ESPN or SEC Network will be announced after this weekend's games.
LSU (2-3) is hosting No. 1 Alabama (6-0) at Tiger Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday on CBS, and No. 6 Florida (4-1) will host Arkansas (3-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
LSU has won each of its last four meetings against Arkansas, and the Tigers own a 41-2-22 lead in the overall series between the programs. Arkansas last beat LSU 31-14 in Tiger Stadium in 2015.