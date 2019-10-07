ESPN's popular football pregame show College Gameday is coming to Baton Rouge will broadcast live from The Quad on LSU's campus, the school announced Monday.
The show will broadcast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and feature LSU's night home game against Florida. It's one of two games pairing top 10 teams and the only game between two unbeaten teams.
It's the second time this season the show has featured LSU this season - they also broadcast from the Tigers' road game at Texas - and the second consecutive year they broadcast from Baton Rouge.
They’re back in Baton Rouge for the 13th time! @CollegeGameDay will air live from The @LSU Quad on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. https://t.co/SPJGaC9LuH pic.twitter.com/CB173gpyeB— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2019
Gameday broadcast LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama last season.
Gameday has broadcast from 30 LSU games since the show's inception in 1993. That ranks sixth most all-time, tied with Michigan and Notre Dame.
Alabama, 46, has had the most appearances followed by Ohio State, 45, Florida, 41, Oklahoma, 36, and Florida State, 34.
Saturday night's game will kick off at 7 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the game.
Can't see video below? Click here.