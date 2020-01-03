LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall and right guard Damien Lewis were missing during the team's open session of practice Friday afternoon.
Both players were injured in LSU's Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma, and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday afternoon that it was "going to be a couple days" before Marshall practiced again.
He added that Marshall "should be OK by the beginning of next week."
The status of Lewis, who has started every game for LSU this season at right guard, is more uncertain. Orgeron said Lewis will not practice this week, and he did not know whether Lewis would play in the national championship Jan. 13 against Clemson.
LSU practiced with the same starting rotation on the offensive line that the team used when Lewis went down against Oklahoma: Adrian Magee moved from left guard to right, and backup Ed Ingram filled in for Magee at left guard.
True freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer was also missing during Friday's practice. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Kentwood High graduate has played in nine games this season, caught one pass for six yards and returned a punt for a 54-yard touchdown against Northwestern State.
True freshman defensive back Cordale Flott, who has played in 13 games for the Tigers, returned to practice after missing Thursday's open session. True freshmen defensive end Ray Parker and linebacker Donte Starks also returned after one-day absences.
Redshirt freshman running back Chris Curry practiced in a gold non-contact jersey. The 6-foot, 215-pound Florida native started in place of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl and rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries.
Edwards-Helaire, who was limited in the Peach Bowl with a hamstring injury, practiced without limitations on Friday.
Max Johnson practiced for the first time as an LSU Tiger during the team's indoor full-pads session Friday afternoon. Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, reported to campus Thursday.
Johnson joined TJ Finley who signed with LSU on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period, and practiced that afternoon.
Here’s a look at Peter Parrish and the incoming freshmen: TJ Finley (11) and Max Johnson (14). #LSU pic.twitter.com/qHkBssMKBA— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 3, 2020
Johnson and Finley threw passes to several receivers, including incoming tight end Kole Taylor, who reported to campus Thursday along with Johnson.
Orgeron said Johnson and Taylor didn't practice Thursday because they needed to "do a couple school things" before they could fully practice with the team.
Johnson was the No. 10-rated pro-style quarterback of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports, and Ponchatoula High's Finley was ranked No. 20.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Nelson Jenkins, DL, redshirt freshman
- Damien Lewis, OG, senior
- Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore
- Trey Palmer, WR, true freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Michael Smith, OL, junior