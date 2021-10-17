Joe Burrow said Sunday he was disappointed to hear that LSU and football coach Ed Orgeron had agreed to part ways at the end of this season.

Speaking at his postgame news conference with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow said he would be "forever indebted" to the coach who recruited the quarterback to LSU after he decided to leave Ohio State.

"You know, that's disappointing to me, because he's a man that gave me an opportunity when no one else really was," Burrow said after leading the Bengals to a 34-11 win over the Lions in Detroit. "I wouldn't be here without Coach O. I am forever indebted to him as a person and player, and our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man. I love the coach."

After arriving from Columbus, Ohio, Burrow started 13 games for the Tigers during the 2018 season, leading the team to a 9-3 regular season and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

He then returned for a season no LSU fan will soon forget. With Burrow throwing for more than 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns, LSU went a perfect 15-0, capped by national championship victory over Clemson in the Superdome.

Among a slew of awards for the team, including multiple Coach of the Year honors for Orgeron, Burrow was named just the second Heisman Trophy winner in program history, joining 1959 winner Billy Cannon. Months later, Burrow was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft by Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow reacts to the Coach O news at LSU. "That's disappointing to me... I wouldn't be here without Coach O." #Bengals #LSU pic.twitter.com/mJ8bqi4e2g — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) October 17, 2021

"They haven't been winning as many games as I know they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago," Burrow said from the dais Sunday. "So, that's disappointing. I love Coach O and everyone over there, so I hope he's able to find a place where he feels like he's welcomed."

