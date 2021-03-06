The No. 13 LSU and No. 5 Texas softball teams were locked up for a large portion of the second game of their series Saturday at Tiger Park.
But the Longhorns blinked first, and Tigers came out on top 2-1 when Akiya Thymes scored the winning run on a Texas fielding error in the eighth inning.
It was Texas' first loss and the Tigers’ third win against a top-10 team this season. It also evens the series at a game apiece, after Texas won 8-5 in the first game that was suspended by rain Friday night at 5-5 in the seventh.
In the second game, Texas (10-1) took a 1-0 lead on Colleen Sullivan's solo homer in the fifth inning, but LSU (12-6) tied it on Aliyah Andrews' RBI single to score Danieca Coffey, who had doubled to right-center field.
The RBI from Andrews also extended her hitting streak to five games.
Coffey was the Tigers' first baserunner since Shelbi Sunseri singled in the second inning. In between, Longhorns starting pitcher Molly Jacobsen retired 13 straight Tiger batters.
When Texas (10-1) faced two outs to start the fourth, Colleen Sullivan got her team on the board with a solo homer, her first of the season.
Before that, the Tigers kept it close with defense. Taylor Pleasants made an incredible defensive play from her shortstop position to get the Tigers’ first out in the third inning.
Sunseri also was tough in the circle with four hits allowed in the entire game and seven strikeouts.
The game-winning rally started when Taylor Tidwell was hit by a pitch. Thymes pinch-ran and, with one out, came all the way around to score when Andrews singled to left and Kaitlyn Washington misplayed the ball.
TEXAS 8, LSU 5: In the first game, LSU had rallied back to tie from a 5-1 deficit after the first rain delay Friday night, but Texas seized momentum when the game resumed Saturday.
Taylor Ellsworth's two-run single snapped a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh, and she scored on Janae Jefferson's single.
Tidwell and Ali Newland hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth to pull LSU within 5-4, and Amanda Doyle's RBI single tied the game.
The series' third game started Saturday evening.