LSU continues its weekend series Saturday against Kentucky. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday
WHERE: Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and Kentucky are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 19-11, 2-8 Southeastern Conference. Kentucky is 19-8, 5-5.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (1-0, 3.26 ERA, 38.2 IP, 7 BB, 40 SO); UK – Fr. RHP Ryan Hagenow (1-1, 2.11 ERA, 21.1 IP, 11 BB, 25 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: First, there's a chance LSU and Kentucky play later Saturday because of rain expected to come through Lexington. But when the Tigers do play, it will mark redshirt junior AJ Labas' first start in the Game 2 role. LSU needs him to pitch well in the swing game of the weekend as the Tigers try to win their first Southeastern Conference series this season. Labas said nothing changes for him pitching a day earlier than normal.