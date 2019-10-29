BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 3388.JPG
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award for Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Dunham School graduate is the only freshman semifinalist for the award. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 25, and the winner will be named on Dec. 12.

Former LSU defensive backs Patrick Peterson (2010) and Tyrann Mathieu (2011) are the last Tigers football players to win the Bednarik Award.

Stingley leads the Southeastern Conference with four interceptions, a total that is tied for fifth nationally. His 13 passes defended also lead the league and rank seventh nationally.

Stingley has started in every game in 2019, immediately becoming a top contributor for No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) in its push for the first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

LSU next plays at No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

