The LSU Tigers football team remains the No. 1 team in the country, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
After not playing a game during an open date, the Tigers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) are still on track to play No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in a "Game of the Century"-type showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
It will be the first time since the 2011 season that LSU and Alabama will meet as the top two teams in the country in the regular season.
LSU is 8-0 for the first time since 2011, as well. While the Tigers got the best of Alabama with a 9-6 overtime win in the regular season that year, the Crimson Tide avenged the loss in the BCS Championship.
LSU has been voted No. 1 in the AP poll for a total of 31 weeks since 1936, according to the school. The Tigers were voted No. 1 five times in 1958 and 2007, seasons in which LSU won the national championship, and the program spent nine weeks at the top in 1959 and 11 weeks in 2011.
See the rest of the top 25 here.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (8-0)
2. Alabama (8-0)
3. Ohio State (8-0)
4. Clemson (9-0)
5. Penn State (8-0)
6. Georgia (7-1)
7. Oregon (8-1)
8. Utah (8-1)
9. Oklahoma (7-1)
10. Florida (7-1)
11. Baylor (8-0)
12. Auburn (7-2)
13. Minnesota (8-0)
14. Michigan (7-2)
15. Notre Dame (6-2)
16. Wisconsin (6-2)
17. Cincinnati (7-1)
18. Iowa (6-2)
19. Memphis (8-1)
20. Kansas State (6-2)
21. Boise State (7-1)
22. Wake Forest (7-1)
23. Southern Methodist (8-1)
24. San Diego State (7-1)
25. Navy (7-1)
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's vote
1. LSU (8-0)
2. Ohio State (8-0)
3. Alabama (8-0)
4. Clemson (9-0)
5. Penn State (8-0)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. Georgia (7-1)
8. Utah (8-1)
9. Oklahoma (7-1)
10. Florida (7-2)
11. Minnesota (8-0)
12. Michigan (7-2)
13. Auburn (7-2)
14. Baylor (8-0)
15. Memphis (8-1)
16. Kansas State (6-2)
17. Notre Dame (6-2)
18. Wisconsin (6-2)
19. Iowa (6-2)
20. Cincinnati (7-1)
21. Boise State (7-1)
22. Navy (7-1)
23. Wake Forest (7-1)
24. Southern Methodist (8-1)
25. Indiana (7-2)