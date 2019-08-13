The Southeastern Conference dominated the CBSSports.com preseason All-America team released Tuesday, and LSU a.k.a. "DBU" certainly did its part to represent the league.
LSU safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton were first-team selections, with Delpit being one of nine unanimous selections.
Also named to the CBS first team: Alabama and former University High linebacker Dylan Moses, and Clemson and former Jennings running back Travis Etienne.
All told, the SEC tied the Big Ten with nine first-teamers but had 19 players on the first and second teams overall to 11 for the Big Ten.