Defense and pitching have been reliable phases of the LSU softball team’s game this season, but Saturday they were disastrous.
The No. 13 Tigers committed a multitude of mistakes, physical and mental, in dropping a 9-5 decision to Auburn at Tiger Park.
LSU (30-18, 12-11 in SEC) allowed four unearned runs, committed three errors, had a wild pitch and a passed ball, and turned some simple fielding plays into infield hits. There were poor decisions, hesitations and at least one baserunning mistake. Pitchers allowed 10 hits and walked five and could never get ahead after falling behind.
“That was about as bad as we could play, defensively and on the mound,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Just the free passes and things we did were just . . . bad. It’s hard to find words for it.
“It’s tough when you don’t know you’re capable of that. I really don’t have a reason why it happened. We kept doing things to turn their lineup over and over.”
The series wraps up with a 1 p.m. game Sunday.
Auburn (27-20, 7-16) scored four runs in the fifth inning to take control despite hitting one ball out of the infield. When The Tigers cut into the lead, more mistakes followed to pad the visitors' lead.
Offense wasn’t the problem as the Tigers had 10 hits, three each by Taylor Pleasants, Amanda Doyle and Georgia Clark, but LSU left eight runners on base, two each in the last three innings. Game 1 starter Shelby Lowe, Auburn’s fourth pitcher, came in to get the final two outs with runners on second and third.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with the offense,” Torina said. “The offense was incredible. We hit balls hard all night, harder than we have in a long time. We went through virtually their entire pitching staff in one night.
“The thing we have to do is play defense. It’s the thing we can control the most. You’re going to have a day when you don’t hit or pitch but you can’t have a day where you don’t play defense the way we did tonight. It can’t happen.”
LSU fell behind 3-0 in the fourth when Makayla Packer hit a two-run homer off LSU starter Maribeth Gorsuch. Ali Kilponen replaced Gorsuch after Auburn hits put runners on the corners with two out. Kilponen then got Alyssa Rivera to hit a dribbler back to the mound but Kilponen was unable to make the play and Madison Koepke scored easily from third.
Clark’s two-run homer got LSU back in the game, but LSU’s fielding frustrations multiplied in the fifth inning as Auburn broke the game open.
Kilponen walked leadoff hitter Sydney Cox, and Makenna Dowell was safe on a slow bouncer to second. Lindsey Garcia sacrificed the runners ahead and Cox scored on a passed ball by LSU catcher Morgan Cummins. Makayla Packer then hit another dribbler in front of the plate, and Kilponen could not make a play at home or first to let in another run. Koepke then lined a triple to right center field to score Packer, the only ball to leave the infield off Kilponen.
Shelby Wickersham came in to pitch and another infield roller resulted in a run when Paige Gerghty was safe with Koepeke holding at third. Geraghty continued to second and when LSU made a play on her at second, Koepke beat the relay throw home to make it 7-2.
“We’re going to try and figure it out, try to be better tomorrow,” Torina said. “Go back to the drawing board, see what we missed and how we can be better. Show up and hope we have a better day tomorrow.”