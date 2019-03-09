Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman reported that LSU will be without guard Javonte Smart on Saturday night when the Tigers try to claim their share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a win over Vanderbilt.
Early Saturday, Goodman, citing a source, tweeted that Smart, who is "at the center of allegations" involving coach Will Wade over an FBI wiretap which led to Wade being suspended by the university on Friday, likely wouldn't play.
Later Saturday morning, Goodman tweeted that Smart, who has started the past four games, won't play in the Tigers' regular-season finale.
Goodman's tweet read: "Javonte Smart will not play tonight. LSU will now be without its coach and one of its top players tonight against a Vandy team that is winless in league play."
LSU officials declined to confirm the report.
Smart is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 assists a game this season, but has averaged 20.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in the past four games — a stretch that included a career-high 29 points in an 82-80 overtime win against Tennessee on Feb. 23.